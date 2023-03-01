Wednesday's contest at Ford Center has the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-21) taking on the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-17) at 4:30 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 win for SIU-Edwardsville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 67-61 loss to Southern Indiana in their last outing on Saturday.

Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Tennessee State 68

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers registered their signature win of the season on February 11, when they beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who rank No. 170 in our computer rankings, 81-72.

Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 171) on December 3

71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 12

74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on November 27

59-55 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on February 2

87-83 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on February 18

Tennessee State Performance Insights