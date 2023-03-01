Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Ford Center has the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-21) taking on the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-17) at 4:30 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 win for SIU-Edwardsville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 67-61 loss to Southern Indiana in their last outing on Saturday.
Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Tennessee State 68
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers registered their signature win of the season on February 11, when they beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who rank No. 170 in our computer rankings, 81-72.
Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 171) on December 3
- 71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 12
- 74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on November 27
- 59-55 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on February 2
- 87-83 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers put up 66.3 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (329th in college basketball). They have a -141 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.1 points per game.
- Tennessee State scores fewer points in conference play (65.6 per game) than overall (66.3).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are scoring 16.8 more points per game at home (74.7) than away (57.9).
- At home, Tennessee State concedes 70.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 72.4.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Tigers are averaging 64.7 points per contest, 1.6 fewer points than their season average (66.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.