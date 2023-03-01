Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (13-48) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-9.5
|233.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 22 times.
- The average total in Memphis' games this season is 227.8, 5.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have a 30-30-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 36, or 75%, of those games.
- Memphis has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 81.8% chance to win.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|22
|36.7%
|116
|225.7
|111.8
|230.4
|231.2
|Rockets
|21
|34.4%
|109.7
|225.7
|118.6
|230.4
|229.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
- In home games, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (20-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-19-0).
- The 116 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.6 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.6).
- Memphis has a 20-6 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|30-30
|6-5
|26-34
|Rockets
|24-37
|7-17
|30-31
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|116
|109.7
|9
|29
|20-6
|12-13
|23-3
|10-15
|111.8
|118.6
|6
|28
|20-6
|14-8
|21-5
|8-14
