The Memphis Grizzlies' (36-23) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Tuesday, February 28 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) at FedExForum. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 112-94 victory against the Nuggets on Saturday. Ja Morant totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score only two fewer points per game (115.9) than the Lakers give up (117.9).

Memphis has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 117.9 points.

The Grizzlies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 111.5 points a contest compared to the 115.9 they've averaged this year.

Memphis connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 34.3% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 13 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies record 110.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in the league), while allowing 107.1 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -8.5 234

