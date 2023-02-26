The Kentucky Wildcats (10-17) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SECN

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers average 8.3 more points per game (77) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68.7).

Tennessee has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.

Tennessee is 16-4 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

The 67.6 points per game the Wildcats record are just 1.1 more points than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).

When Kentucky puts up more than 66.5 points, it is 9-7.

Kentucky has an 8-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Lady Volunteers concede defensively.

The Lady Volunteers' 43 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Wildcats have conceded.

