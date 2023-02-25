How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) host the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Lady Techsters are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Raiders, winners of four in a row.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Raiders put up 13.2 more points per game (74) than the Lady Techsters give up (60.8).
- Middle Tennessee has an 18-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- The Lady Techsters score 66.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 56 the Lady Raiders allow.
- When Louisiana Tech scores more than 56 points, it is 17-6.
- Louisiana Tech's record is 15-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.
- The Lady Techsters are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Lady Raiders concede to opponents (35.7%).
- The Lady Raiders shoot 39.3% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|UAB
|W 63-42
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 85-77
|FAU Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 85-46
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/4/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
