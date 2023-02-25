Saturday's game at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (16-10) going head-to-head against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-10) at 4:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 win for Austin Peay, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Last time out, the Governors bested the Lady Bisons 76-71 on Thursday.

Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Lipscomb 61

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bisons beat the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers in an 84-66 win on November 29. It was their signature victory of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Governors have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 20

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 14

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 5

74-65 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on February 2

62-60 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on January 2

Lipscomb Performance Insights