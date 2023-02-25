Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (16-10) going head-to-head against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-10) at 4:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 win for Austin Peay, who is a small favorite based on our model.
Last time out, the Governors bested the Lady Bisons 76-71 on Thursday.
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Lipscomb 61
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bisons beat the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers in an 84-66 win on November 29. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Based on the RPI, the Governors have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 14
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 5
- 74-65 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on February 2
- 62-60 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on January 2
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.6 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 208th in college basketball.
- Lipscomb scores fewer points in conference action (68.9 per game) than overall (70.6).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Bisons are averaging four fewer points per game at home (69.5) than away (73.5).
- At home Lipscomb is allowing 60.5 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than it is on the road (71.3).
- The Lady Bisons are scoring 70 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer points than their average for the season (70.6).
