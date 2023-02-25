East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-8) versus the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-19) at Ramsey Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-50 in favor of East Tennessee State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Buccaneers are coming off of a 58-49 loss to UNC Greensboro in their last outing on Thursday.
East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Western Carolina 50
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers picked up their signature win of the season on December 1, when they beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 44-31.
- East Tennessee State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 160) on February 16
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 160) on January 21
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 164) on February 11
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on November 17
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 201) on November 26
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers put up 63.1 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 54.8 per outing (13th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.
- East Tennessee State scores more in conference action (64.6 points per game) than overall (63.1).
- At home the Buccaneers are putting up 65.4 points per game, 3.8 more than they are averaging on the road (61.6).
- East Tennessee State gives up 50.2 points per game at home, and 59.5 on the road.
- The Buccaneers are posting 68 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 4.9 more than their average for the season (63.1).
