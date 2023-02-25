Saturday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-8) versus the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-19) at Ramsey Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-50 in favor of East Tennessee State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 58-49 loss to UNC Greensboro in their last outing on Thursday.

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Western Carolina 50

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers picked up their signature win of the season on December 1, when they beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 44-31.

East Tennessee State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 160) on February 16

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 160) on January 21

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 164) on February 11

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on November 17

48-44 over Albany (No. 201) on November 26

East Tennessee State Performance Insights