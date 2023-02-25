Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-11) against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on February 25.
The Lady Mocs came out on top in their most recent outing 62-44 against Western Carolina on Thursday.
Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 63, UNC Greensboro 58
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Mocs' best victory this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings. The Lady Mocs secured the 73-62 win at home on February 4.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 150) on January 5
- 64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 164) on February 9
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 164) on January 14
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 212) on December 15
- 72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on November 21
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.3 points per game (288th in college basketball) and allow 55.4 per contest (19th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Chattanooga is scoring more points (60.2 per game) than it is overall (59.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Mocs are putting up 61.9 points per game, five more than they are averaging away (56.9).
- At home, Chattanooga concedes 55.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 55.3.
- The Lady Mocs are posting 59.9 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.6 more than their average for the season (59.3).
