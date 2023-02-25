Saturday's game at Curb Event Center has the Drake Bulldogs (17-8) taking on the Belmont Bruins (18-10) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for Drake, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Bruins took care of business in their last matchup 82-77 against Northern Iowa on Thursday.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 71, Belmont 69

Belmont Schedule Analysis

When the Bruins took down the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 82-77 on February 23, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Bruins have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on January 8

68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on February 19

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 20

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 110) on December 20

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 145) on November 26

Belmont Performance Insights