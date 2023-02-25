Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (16-10) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-10) at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with Austin Peay coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on February 25.
Last time out, the Governors bested the Lady Bisons 76-71 on Thursday.
Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Lipscomb 61
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors' signature win this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings. The Governors brought home the 53-46 win at a neutral site on November 22.
- The Governors have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on December 13
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on November 12
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 12
- 76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 183) on February 23
- 82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on February 4
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.3 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 56.2 per outing (25th in college basketball).
- Austin Peay is tallying 61.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.6 more points per game than its overall average (60.3).
- The Governors are posting 63.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 60.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Austin Peay has played better at home this year, surrendering 51.3 points per game, compared to 59.8 in road games.
- The Governors have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 64.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points more than the 60.3 they've scored this year.
