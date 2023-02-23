The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) take on the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 70.2 the Commodores give up to opponents.

When LSU allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 20-0.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, LSU is 21-0.

The Commodores record 67.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.

Vanderbilt has a 12-10 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.

Vanderbilt's record is 12-11 when it allows fewer than 85.3 points.

The Commodores shoot 36.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.

The Lady Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Schedule