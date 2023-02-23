How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) take on the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
Vanderbilt vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 70.2 the Commodores give up to opponents.
- When LSU allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 20-0.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, LSU is 21-0.
- The Commodores record 67.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Vanderbilt has a 12-10 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- Vanderbilt's record is 12-11 when it allows fewer than 85.3 points.
- The Commodores shoot 36.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.
- The Lady Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-59
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 88-70
|Foster Auditorium
|2/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 79-57
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/23/2023
|LSU
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
