Thursday's game that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-16) against the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-15) at Skyhawk Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

Their last time out, the Skyhawks lost 74-63 to Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 73, Tennessee State 61

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks' best win this season came against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 114) in our computer rankings. The Skyhawks took home the 66-54 win on the road on December 4.

The Skyhawks have seven losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 225) on December 14

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on November 23

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on February 6

77-58 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 5

73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 268) on November 14

UT Martin Performance Insights