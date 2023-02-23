UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-16) against the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-15) at Skyhawk Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
Their last time out, the Skyhawks lost 74-63 to Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 73, Tennessee State 61
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- The Skyhawks' best win this season came against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 114) in our computer rankings. The Skyhawks took home the 66-54 win on the road on December 4.
- The Skyhawks have seven losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 225) on December 14
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on November 23
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on February 6
- 77-58 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 5
- 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 268) on November 14
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks have a -30 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 63.3 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball and are giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.
- In conference games, UT Martin puts up fewer points per game (63) than its overall average (63.3).
- The Skyhawks are scoring 65.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 61.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, UT Martin has played better in home games this year, giving up 64.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 away from home.
- The Skyhawks have been scoring 66.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
