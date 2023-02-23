A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lady Volunteers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won 27 in a row.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up 15.7 more points per game (82.0) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.3).
  • South Carolina has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.
  • South Carolina has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers put up 28.1 more points per game (77.6) than the Gamecocks allow (49.5).
  • Tennessee is 20-9 when scoring more than 49.5 points.
  • Tennessee's record is 20-6 when it allows fewer than 82.0 points.
  • This year the Lady Volunteers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Gamecocks concede.
  • The Gamecocks make 47.0% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Vanderbilt W 86-59 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/16/2023 @ Arkansas W 87-67 Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 Auburn W 83-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 South Carolina - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

