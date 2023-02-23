Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-16) and Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-15) matching up at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Martin, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Tigers' last outing on Saturday ended in an 87-83 victory over SIU-Edwardsville.
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 73, Tennessee State 61
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 74-64 victory over the Lipscomb Lady Bisons on December 3.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Skyhawks are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on February 11
- 71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 224) on January 12
- 74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 272) on November 27
- 59-55 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 273) on February 2
- 87-83 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on February 18
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers put up 66.8 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (330th in college basketball). They have a -119 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.6 points per game.
- In conference play, Tennessee State is averaging fewer points (66.3 per game) than it is overall (66.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are scoring 18.0 more points per game at home (75.8) than on the road (57.8).
- Tennessee State is conceding fewer points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (72.2).
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, generating 66.1 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points their than season average of 66.8.
