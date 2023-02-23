Thursday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for South Carolina.

The Lady Volunteers enter this game after an 83-76 victory against Auburn on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Tennessee 63

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' best win of the season came in a 69-51 victory versus the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on January 1

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 5

74-65 at home over UMass (No. 47) on November 10

Tennessee Performance Insights