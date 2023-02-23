Thursday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-7) against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Buccaneers took care of business in their most recent game 66-63 against Furman on Saturday.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 66, UNC Greensboro 57

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores in a 44-31 win on December 1. It was their signature win of the season.

East Tennessee State has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 168) on February 11

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 170) on January 21

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on February 16

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on November 17

48-44 over Albany (No. 200) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Tennessee State Performance Insights