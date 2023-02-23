Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 117-111 win over the Jazz (his last action) Bane produced 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Let's break down Bane's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.5 21.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.4 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.4 PRA 28.5 30.6 30 PR 24.5 26.4 25.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Desmond Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Bane's Grizzlies average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 100.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per game.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.2 makes per contest, second in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2022 39 34 7 1 5 0 3 12/13/2021 21 5 8 6 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bane or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.