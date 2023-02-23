Thursday's game at Ramsey Center has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-11) squaring off against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-51 win for heavily favored Chattanooga.

The Lady Mocs fell in their last matchup 72-53 against Wofford on Saturday.

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 67, Western Carolina 51

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Lady Mocs defeated the No. 135-ranked (according to our computer rankings) East Tennessee State Buccaneers, 73-62, on February 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 135) on January 5

64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 168) on February 9

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 168) on January 14

72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on November 21

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 230) on December 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Chattanooga Performance Insights