Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (16-9) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-17) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-55 and heavily favors Memphis to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Lady Tigers took care of business in their most recent game 69-44 against Tulsa on Saturday.

Memphis vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 72, Cincinnati 55

Memphis Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers beat the Houston Cougars, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 45-44 on February 15, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Memphis has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 79) on January 6

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 25

69-44 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 18

64-53 at home over Temple (No. 129) on January 21

70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 132) on February 4

Memphis Performance Insights