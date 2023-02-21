The Nashville Predators (26-22-6), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, host the Vancouver Canucks (22-30-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP. The Canucks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 in their last outing.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-170) Canucks (+145) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 12 of their 24 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Nashville has a record of 9-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 63.0%.

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 23 of 54 games this season.

Predators vs. Canucks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 150 (28th) Goals 188 (11th) 162 (12th) Goals Allowed 225 (31st) 29 (26th) Power Play Goals 44 (9th) 37 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (31st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Predators' past 10 games have averaged 0.5 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Predators offense's 150 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Predators are ranked 12th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 162 total goals (3.0 per game).

They're ranked 23rd in the league with a -12 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.