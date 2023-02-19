Tennessee vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (14-11) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-59 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee.
The Lady Volunteers are coming off of an 87-67 win over Arkansas in their last game on Thursday.
Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 77, Auburn 59
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Volunteers beat the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on November 25 by a score of 69-51, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Tennessee has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 25) on January 1
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 2
- 87-67 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on February 16
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 45) on January 15
- 74-65 at home over UMass (No. 46) on November 10
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers have a +320 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and are allowing 65.9 per contest to rank 229th in college basketball.
- On offense, Tennessee is averaging 76.8 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (77.4 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Lady Volunteers are posting 2.8 more points per game (78.5) than they are when playing on the road (75.7).
- Defensively, Tennessee has been better at home this season, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 72.3 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Volunteers have been putting up 73.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
