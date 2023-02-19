Sunday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (14-11) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-59 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of an 87-67 win over Arkansas in their last game on Thursday.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Auburn 59

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Volunteers beat the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on November 25 by a score of 69-51, it was their signature win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most losses.

Tennessee has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 25) on January 1

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 2

87-67 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on February 16

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 45) on January 15

74-65 at home over UMass (No. 46) on November 10

Tennessee Performance Insights