Belmont vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-7) and Belmont Bruins (16-10) matching up at JQH Arena has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Bruins head into this contest on the heels of an 80-70 victory against Southern Illinois on Friday.
Belmont vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Belmont vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 68, Belmont 67
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins' signature victory of the season came against the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Bruins registered the 67-61 road win on January 8.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Bears have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 92) on January 20
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 104) on December 20
- 64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 144) on February 2
- 56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 159) on November 9
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 26
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +127 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 per contest (207th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Belmont has put up 72.1 points per game in MVC play, and 70.2 overall.
- The Bruins average 74.6 points per game at home, and 65.5 on the road.
- At home Belmont is allowing 62.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than it is on the road (67.2).
- While the Bruins are scoring 70.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, amassing 75.9 a contest.
