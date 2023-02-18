Top Vanderbilt Players to Watch vs. Auburn - February 18
Tyrin Lawrence is a player to watch when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) meet at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SECN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, February 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Vanderbilt's Last Game
In its previous game, Vanderbilt beat the South Carolina on Tuesday, 75-64. Liam Robbins scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed zero assists and eight rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Liam Robbins
|24
|8
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ezra Manjon
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tyrin Lawrence
|11
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
Robbins leads the Commodores with 14.7 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.1 assists.
Lawrence is posting 11.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
Ezra Manjon paces the Commodores at 3.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 8.8 points.
Jordan Wright is putting up 10 points, 2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Myles Stute puts up 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrin Lawrence
|12.3
|4.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.8
|Liam Robbins
|11.2
|4.9
|0.4
|0.1
|1.9
|1.1
|Ezra Manjon
|8.9
|2
|4.3
|0.6
|0.1
|0
|Myles Stute
|8.7
|4.8
|1
|0.6
|0.1
|2.1
|Jordan Wright
|8.5
|4.1
|1
|0.9
|0
|1
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.