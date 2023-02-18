Tyrin Lawrence is a player to watch when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) meet at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 18
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN | Watch live on FuboTV

Vanderbilt's Last Game

In its previous game, Vanderbilt beat the South Carolina on Tuesday, 75-64. Liam Robbins scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed zero assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Liam Robbins 24 8 0 0 2 3
Ezra Manjon 15 4 6 0 0 0
Tyrin Lawrence 11 7 2 1 0 1

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins leads the Commodores with 14.7 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.1 assists.

Lawrence is posting 11.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Ezra Manjon paces the Commodores at 3.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 8.8 points.

Jordan Wright is putting up 10 points, 2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Myles Stute puts up 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Tyrin Lawrence 12.3 4.7 1.8 0.8 0.1 0.8
Liam Robbins 11.2 4.9 0.4 0.1 1.9 1.1
Ezra Manjon 8.9 2 4.3 0.6 0.1 0
Myles Stute 8.7 4.8 1 0.6 0.1 2.1
Jordan Wright 8.5 4.1 1 0.9 0 1

