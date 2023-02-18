UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-15, 9-6 OVC) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (17-11, 9-6 OVC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin matchup.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Tech Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee Tech (-1.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Tennessee Tech (-1.5)
|148.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Tennessee Tech (-1.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends
- UT Martin is 10-13-1 ATS this year.
- The Skyhawks have an ATS record of 4-5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- Tennessee Tech has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- In the Golden Eagles' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
