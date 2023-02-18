Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-9) matching up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 win for Tennessee Tech, who are favored by our model.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Golden Eagles secured a 71-39 victory over Lindenwood (MO).
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 70, UT Martin 62
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' best victory of the season came against the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Eagles secured the 68-63 home win on November 7.
- Tennessee Tech has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 7
- 75-70 at home over Samford (No. 225) on November 14
- 79-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on February 9
- 71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on February 4
- 76-72 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on January 21
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles' +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.1 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (151st in college basketball).
- Tennessee Tech's offense has been more productive in OVC games this season, tallying 71.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.1 PPG.
- Offensively the Golden Eagles have fared better in home games this season, scoring 74.0 points per game, compared to 63.8 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech is giving up 60.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 66.2.
- The Golden Eagles have been putting up 71.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 69.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
