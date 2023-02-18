Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (10-15) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-18) squaring off at Gentry Complex in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-68 victory for Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured a 61-49 win against Morehead State.
Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee State 71, SIU-Edwardsville 70
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- On December 3, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 74-64 victory over the Lipscomb Lady Bisons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in our computer rankings.
- Tennessee State has eight losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on February 11
- 71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 12
- 74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 259) on November 27
- 59-55 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on February 2
- 61-49 on the road over Morehead State (No. 318) on February 16
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 66.0 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (322nd in college basketball). They have a -123 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
- With 64.9 points per game in OVC action, Tennessee State is putting up 1.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.0 PPG).
- The Lady Tigers are scoring 74.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 57.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee State is ceding 69.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.2.
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 64.5 points a contest compared to the 66.0 they've averaged this season.
