Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (21-4) and Florida International Panthers (12-12) matching up at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 76-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of an 85-77 victory against Florida Atlantic in their last outing on Thursday.
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Florida International 58
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Lady Raiders claimed their best win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Middle Tennessee is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 65) on December 10
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on November 16
- 79-54 over Missouri State (No. 93) on November 26
- 85-56 at home over Rice (No. 95) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders' +429 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (29th in college basketball).
- In C-USA action, Middle Tennessee has averaged 1 fewer points (72.6) than overall (73.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Raiders are putting up 74.1 points per game, 1.0 more than they are averaging away (73.1).
- Middle Tennessee concedes 51.8 points per game at home, and 60.2 on the road.
- While the Lady Raiders are putting up 73.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 69.6 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.