Saturday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (15-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-9) at Donald W. Reynolds Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Memphis securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Tigers' last game on Wednesday ended in a 45-44 win over Houston.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Memphis vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 67, Tulsa 65

Memphis Schedule Analysis

Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers notched their best win of the season on February 15, a 45-44 road victory.

Memphis has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 79) on January 6

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 25

64-53 at home over Temple (No. 126) on January 21

70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 130) on February 4

73-71 on the road over Towson (No. 138) on December 13

Memphis Performance Insights