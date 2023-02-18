Saturday's game features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (20-7) and the Furman Lady Paladins (10-16) matching up at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-52 win for heavily favored East Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Buccaneers won on Thursday 83-45 against Wofford.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 70, Furman 52

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' best win this season came in a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on December 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, East Tennessee State is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on November 17

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 11

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 186) on February 16

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 186) on January 21

48-44 over Albany (No. 204) on November 26

East Tennessee State Performance Insights