Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (25-3) versus the Austin Peay Governors (15-9) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-54 in favor of FGCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Governors fell in their last matchup 53-48 against Stetson on Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 54

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Governors defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 53-46 on November 22.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on December 13

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 160) on November 12

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 12

65-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 212) on January 14

82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on February 4

Austin Peay Performance Insights