Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (25-3) versus the Austin Peay Governors (15-9) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-54 in favor of FGCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Governors fell in their last matchup 53-48 against Stetson on Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 54

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Governors defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 53-46 on November 22.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on December 13
  • 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 160) on November 12
  • 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 12
  • 65-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 212) on January 14
  • 82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on February 4

Austin Peay Performance Insights

  • The Governors' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.4 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per outing (23rd in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Austin Peay is averaging more points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (60.4) in 2022-23.
  • The Governors are putting up more points at home (63 per game) than on the road (60.6).
  • Austin Peay gives up 51.3 points per game at home, and 59.3 on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Governors are scoring 65.7 points per game, 5.3 more than their season average (60.4).

