Thursday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-6) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-15) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

The Commodores' most recent game was an 86-59 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Alabama 67, Vanderbilt 64

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on February 9, the Commodores defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37) in our computer rankings, by a score of 78-70.
  • The Commodores have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
  • Vanderbilt has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Crimson Tide are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 74th-most wins.

Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 29
  • 74-63 on the road over Columbia (No. 89) on November 13
  • 75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 8
  • 82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 7
  • 70-61 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

  • The Commodores' -84 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 70 per contest (308th in college basketball).
  • Vanderbilt scores fewer points in conference action (64.2 per game) than overall (66.8).
  • At home the Commodores are putting up 68.6 points per game, 4.4 more than they are averaging away (64.2).
  • Vanderbilt is giving up fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than on the road (73.9).
  • The Commodores have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 66.3 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points their than season average of 66.8.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.