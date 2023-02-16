Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-6) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-15) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.
The Commodores' most recent game was an 86-59 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 67, Vanderbilt 64
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on February 9, the Commodores defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37) in our computer rankings, by a score of 78-70.
- The Commodores have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
- Vanderbilt has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Crimson Tide are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 74th-most wins.
Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 29
- 74-63 on the road over Columbia (No. 89) on November 13
- 75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 8
- 82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 7
- 70-61 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 17
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores' -84 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 70 per contest (308th in college basketball).
- Vanderbilt scores fewer points in conference action (64.2 per game) than overall (66.8).
- At home the Commodores are putting up 68.6 points per game, 4.4 more than they are averaging away (64.2).
- Vanderbilt is giving up fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than on the road (73.9).
- The Commodores have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 66.3 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points their than season average of 66.8.
