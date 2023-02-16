Thursday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-17) going head to head at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Skyhawks lost their last game 53-49 against Little Rock on Saturday.

UT Martin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Martin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 68, SIU-Edwardsville 60

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Skyhawks picked up their best win of the season on December 14, a 67-61 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Skyhawks are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4

73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14

83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Martin Performance Insights