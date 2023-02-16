The Lindenwood Lions (9-18, 4-10 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6 OVC) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Tennessee Tech vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% the Lions allow to opponents.

Tennessee Tech has a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 217th.

The Golden Eagles put up just 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Lions allow (71.6).

When Tennessee Tech totals more than 71.6 points, it is 9-5.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee Tech is posting 79.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 16.1 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (63.8).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles are ceding 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 76.8.

In home games, Tennessee Tech is averaging 2.5 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.4). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).

Tennessee Tech Schedule