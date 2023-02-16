Thursday's contest between the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (9-15) and the Morehead State Eagles (9-16) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59, with heavily favored Tennessee State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Tigers enter this matchup after an 81-72 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 70, Morehead State 59

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

On February 11, the Lady Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, an 81-72 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 12

74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on November 27

74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on December 3

Tennessee State Performance Insights