Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (9-15) and the Morehead State Eagles (9-16) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59, with heavily favored Tennessee State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Tigers enter this matchup after an 81-72 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee State 70, Morehead State 59
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- On February 11, the Lady Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, an 81-72 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 12
- 74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on November 27
- 74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on December 3
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.2 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (329th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Tennessee State is scoring fewer points (65.2 per game) than it is overall (66.2) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Tigers score 74.8 points per game at home, and 57.6 away.
- Tennessee State allows 69.6 points per game at home, and 74.1 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Tigers are posting 66.3 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average (66.2).
