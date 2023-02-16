Memphis vs. UCF: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The Memphis Tigers (19-6, 9-3 AAC) face the UCF Knights (15-9, 6-6 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. UCF matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Memphis vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-6.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-7)
|149
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Memphis (-6.5)
|149.5
|-278
|+230
|Tipico
|Memphis (-6.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
Memphis vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Tigers' 24 games have gone over the point total.
- UCF has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 13 Knights games this season have hit the over.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Memphis is 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
- The Tigers' national championship odds have improved from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +10000, Memphis has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
