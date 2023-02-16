The Memphis Tigers (19-6, 9-3 AAC) face the UCF Knights (15-9, 6-6 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. UCF matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Memphis vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline UCF Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-6.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-7) 149 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-6.5) 149.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Memphis (-6.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Memphis vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Tigers' 24 games have gone over the point total.
  • UCF has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 13 Knights games this season have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Memphis is 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
  • The Tigers' national championship odds have improved from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +10000, Memphis has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

