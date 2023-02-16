East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (17-7) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last time out, the Buccaneers won on Saturday 62-46 against Mercer.
East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 68, East Tennessee State 58
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers picked up their signature win of the season on December 1, when they secured a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.
- East Tennessee State has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on February 11
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17
- 69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers average 62.8 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 54.7 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.
- In conference games, East Tennessee State scores more points per game (64.2) than its season average (62.8).
- The Buccaneers are scoring 63.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.0 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.9).
- In home games, East Tennessee State is surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (49.6) than in road games (59.7).
- The Buccaneers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 64.2 points per contest compared to the 62.8 they've averaged this year.
