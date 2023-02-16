Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) carry a four-game skid into a road matchup versus the Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN), losers of 10 straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay matchup.
Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Austin Peay Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jacksonville (-1.5)
|125
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Jacksonville (-1.5)
|125.5
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Jacksonville (-1.5)
|124.5
|-
|-
Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends
- Austin Peay has compiled an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Governors have an ATS record of 8-9 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- Jacksonville has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Dolphins' 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
