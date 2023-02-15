How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) will visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (14-13, 7-7 SoCon) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- East Tennessee State is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 93rd.
- The Buccaneers put up an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.4 the Catamounts give up.
- East Tennessee State is 9-14 when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State is putting up more points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (67.2).
- The Buccaneers concede 68.2 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.
- East Tennessee State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (32.1%).
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Samford
|L 73-62
|Pete Hanna Center
|2/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 91-65
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|VMI
|W 69-65
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|2/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.