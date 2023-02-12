Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (17-9) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-14) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors Tennessee to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Commodores secured a 78-70 win over Arkansas.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 71, Vanderbilt 57
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- The Commodores' signature victory of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings. The Commodores secured the 78-70 home win on February 9.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Commodores are 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.
- Vanderbilt has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 226th-most wins.
Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 29
- 74-63 on the road over Columbia (No. 89) on November 13
- 75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 8
- 82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 7
- 70-61 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores put up 67.1 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per contest (300th in college basketball). They have a -57 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.
- Vanderbilt has averaged 2.5 fewer points in SEC games (64.6) than overall (67.1).
- At home, the Commodores average 68.6 points per game. On the road, they score 64.8.
- In 2022-23 Vanderbilt is giving up 5.8 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (72.6).
- The Commodores have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 66.7 points per contest, 0.4 fewer points their than season average of 67.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.