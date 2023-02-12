Sunday's contest that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (17-9) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-14) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Lady Volunteers head into this game on the heels of a 91-90 loss to Mississippi State on Monday.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 71, Vanderbilt 57

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Lady Volunteers picked up their best win of the season, a 69-51 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25.

The Lady Volunteers have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fourth-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

99-64 at home over UCF (No. 9) on December 14

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on January 15

74-56 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 19

77-67 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights