Saturday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (15-9) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-14) squaring off at Skyhawk Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 59-57 victory for Little Rock according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Skyhawks fell in their most recent outing 73-50 against Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

UT Martin vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 59, UT Martin 58

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks captured their best win of the season on December 14, when they grabbed a 67-61 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

The Skyhawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (six).

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4

73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14

83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23

UT Martin Performance Insights