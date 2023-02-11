UT Martin vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (15-9) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-14) squaring off at Skyhawk Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 59-57 victory for Little Rock according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Skyhawks fell in their most recent outing 73-50 against Eastern Illinois on Thursday.
UT Martin vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
UT Martin vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 59, UT Martin 58
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- The Skyhawks captured their best win of the season on December 14, when they grabbed a 67-61 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.
- The Skyhawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (six).
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4
- 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14
- 83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks score 63.4 points per game (210th in college basketball) and allow 64 (172nd in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.
- With 63 points per game in OVC matchups, UT Martin is averaging 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Skyhawks have fared better in home games this season, putting up 66.1 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game in road games.
- UT Martin is giving up 64.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.9).
- On offense, the Skyhawks have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 65.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
