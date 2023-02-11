Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-8) and Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-15) squaring off at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Golden Eagles secured a 79-59 win over Southern Indiana.
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee State 61
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the Ball State Cardinals on November 7, the Golden Eagles captured their best win of the season, a 68-63 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 106th-most defeats.
- Tennessee Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 7
- 75-70 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 14
- 85-70 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on December 29
- 89-62 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on January 26
- 78-68 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on December 10
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and allowing 63.7 per contest, 164th in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential.
- Tennessee Tech has averaged 2.1 more points in OVC games (71) than overall (68.9).
- In 2022-23 the Golden Eagles are scoring 11.2 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (63.1).
- Tennessee Tech concedes 62.7 points per game at home, and 64.8 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles are posting 70.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.5 more than their average for the season (68.9).
