The Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 7-6 OVC) match up against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-14, 8-5 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday at Gentry Complex. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. of the Tigers and Jaylen Sebree of the Golden Eagles are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

4:30 PM ET Arena: Gentry Complex

Gentry Complex Location: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech's Last Game

In its previous game, Tennessee Tech defeated the Southern Indiana on Thursday, 84-69. Brett Thompson scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed five assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brett Thompson 21 2 5 1 0 4 Jaylen Sebree 20 3 1 0 0 3 Tyrone Perry 10 4 2 0 0 2

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Sebree leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (14.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), and averages 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Golden Eagles get 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tyrone Perry.

Thompson is the Golden Eagles' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he puts up 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Jayvis Harvey is posting 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 47.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Erik Oliver gets the Golden Eagles 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)