Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Gentry Complex has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-8) matching up with the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-15) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 win for Tennessee Tech.
Their last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 90-86 to Southeast Missouri State on Thursday.
Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee State 61
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 197) in our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers took home the 71-67 win at home on January 12.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on November 27
- 74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on December 3
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a -144 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.6 points per game to rank 176th in college basketball and are allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 331st in college basketball.
- Tennessee State is scoring 63.8 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.6).
- The Lady Tigers post 74.3 points per game in home games, compared to 57.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee State is surrendering 69.4 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 74.1.
- The Lady Tigers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 65.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.5 points fewer than the 65.6 they've scored this season.
