Saturday's game that pits the UCF Knights (11-10) versus the Memphis Lady Tigers (13-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-49 in favor of UCF, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 70-60 victory over Wichita State in their last game on Saturday.

Memphis vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 67, Memphis 49

Memphis Schedule Analysis

On December 13 versus the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers notched their best win of the season, a 73-71 victory on the road.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

89-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 22

64-53 at home over Temple (No. 105) on January 21

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 6

70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 127) on February 4

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 173) on January 25

Memphis Performance Insights