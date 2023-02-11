Saturday's game that pits the Mercer Bears (10-13) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7) at Hawkins Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-49 in favor of Mercer, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 75-63 win over Samford in their most recent outing on Thursday.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 73, East Tennessee State 49

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature win this season came in a 44-31 victory on December 1 over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, East Tennessee State is 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17

69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20

48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21

55-46 over UCSD (No. 206) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Tennessee State Performance Insights