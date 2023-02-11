East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Mercer Bears (10-13) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-7) at Hawkins Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-49 in favor of Mercer, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Buccaneers are coming off of a 75-63 win over Samford in their most recent outing on Thursday.
East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 73, East Tennessee State 49
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers' signature win this season came in a 44-31 victory on December 1 over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, East Tennessee State is 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17
- 69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21
- 55-46 over UCSD (No. 206) on November 27
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 62.8 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and are allowing 55.0 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.
- East Tennessee State has averaged 1.6 more points in SoCon action (64.4) than overall (62.8).
- At home, the Buccaneers score 63.9 points per game. Away, they score 63.0.
- In 2022-23 East Tennessee State is giving up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (49.6) than on the road (61.2).
- The Buccaneers have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 66.2 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average of 62.8.
