Chattanooga vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (13-12) and Chattanooga Lady Mocs (14-10) matching up at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Mocs took care of business in their last game 64-61 against Mercer on Thursday.
Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Chattanooga vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 69, Chattanooga 60
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Mocs' signature victory this season came against the Mercer Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings. The Lady Mocs brought home the 78-70 win at home on January 14.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 202nd-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Chattanooga is 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on February 9
- 67-55 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 18
- 51-44 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on January 21
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 15
- 60-31 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs put up 58.9 points per game (297th in college basketball) while allowing 54.8 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.
- Chattanooga scores more in conference play (59.8 points per game) than overall (58.9).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Mocs are scoring 5.7 more points per game at home (62) than on the road (56.3).
- In 2022-23 Chattanooga is allowing three fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (56.2).
- The Lady Mocs are averaging 58.9 points per game in their past 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.