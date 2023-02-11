Saturday's contest at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (15-7) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 win for Austin Peay, who are favored by our model.

The Governors enter this contest on the heels of a 77-35 victory over North Florida on Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Jacksonville 56

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors beat the No. 107-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Murray State Racers, 71-67, on December 13, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Austin Peay has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

50-46 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 7

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 12

77-35 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on February 9

53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on November 22

61-52 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 21

Austin Peay Performance Insights