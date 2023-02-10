Belmont vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday's game between the Belmont Bruins (13-10) and Evansville Purple Aces (10-11) squaring off at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 81-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.
In their last time out, the Bruins won on Sunday 68-54 against Bradley.
Belmont vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Belmont vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 81, Evansville 54
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- On January 20 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Bruins claimed their best win of the season, a 75-66 victory at home.
- The Bruins have five losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Belmont is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bruins are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on January 8
- 101-45 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 22
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 92) on December 20
- 64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on February 2
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 221st in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Belmont averages more points per contest (68.9) than its season average (68.3).
- Offensively the Bruins have fared better in home games this season, scoring 72.1 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game away from home.
- At home, Belmont is ceding 4.0 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (66.9).
- The Bruins' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 68.1 points a contest compared to the 68.3 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.