UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (19-3) and UT Martin Skyhawks (10-13) squaring off at Lantz Arena has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Skyhawks' last contest on Monday ended in an 80-60 victory against Evansville.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 63, UT Martin 61
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- The Skyhawks captured their best win of the season on December 14 by registering a 67-61 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4
- 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14
- 83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 64 points per game (200th in college basketball) and conceding 63.7 (161st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, UT Martin has scored 64.2 points per game in OVC action, and 64 overall.
- The Skyhawks are scoring more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (62.4).
- At home, UT Martin gives up 64.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 63.2.
- The Skyhawks are compiling 67.9 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.
