Thursday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (19-3) and UT Martin Skyhawks (10-13) squaring off at Lantz Arena has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Skyhawks' last contest on Monday ended in an 80-60 victory against Evansville.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Eastern Illinois 63, UT Martin 61

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

  • The Skyhawks captured their best win of the season on December 14 by registering a 67-61 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4
  • 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14
  • 83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2
  • 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6
  • 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23

UT Martin Performance Insights

  • The Skyhawks have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 64 points per game (200th in college basketball) and conceding 63.7 (161st in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, UT Martin has scored 64.2 points per game in OVC action, and 64 overall.
  • The Skyhawks are scoring more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (62.4).
  • At home, UT Martin gives up 64.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 63.2.
  • The Skyhawks are compiling 67.9 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.

